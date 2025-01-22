BPCL Q3 results: Profit rises 20% to Rs 3,806 crore, dividend announced

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Wednesday reported a 19.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) at Rs 3,805.94. During the same period last year the company reported a net profit at Rs 3,181.42 crore.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024 was Rs 1,27,550 .57crore, down 1.87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY25. The dividend will be paid electronically on or before February 20, 2025.