Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Surya Roshni shares pop 5% on securing deal from BPCL for CGD project

Surya Roshni shares pop 5% on securing deal from BPCL for CGD project

The uptick in Surya Roshni share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order of Rs 81.47 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Surya Roshni share price: Lighting company Surya Roshni shares rallied as much as 5.01 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 269 apiece on Friday, January 10, 2025. 
 
The uptick in Surya Roshni share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order of Rs 81.47 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).
 
In an exchange filing, Surya Roshni said, “it is hereby informed that the Company has obtained an order amounted to Rs 81.47 crore (with GST) from BPCL for CGD Project on Pan India basis.”
 
Under the terms of the order, Surya Roshni will be responsible for the supply of API SL PSL2 LPE coated line pipe of size 4" to 16" in diameter.
 
 
The company will be required to complete the project in 16 weeks (4 months), Surya Roshni said in a statement.

Also Read

GST Council likely to address retro tax on online gaming

Delta Corp, Nazara Tech jump up to15% as SC stays GST notices indefinitely

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

IRCTC share steams ahead 5% as Macquarie initiates with 'Outperform'

iron ore

Lloyds Metals' shares hits new high in weak market; surges 34% in 1 month

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Phoenix Mills shares rise 3% on posting Q3 biz update; consumption up 21%

Shriram Finance share declines 6% as it trades ex-stock split today

Shriram Finance share declines 6% as it trades ex-stock split today

 
About Surya Roshni
 
Surya Roshni Limited, formerly known as Prakash Surya Roshni Limited, is a multinational company headquartered in Delhi. Established in 1973, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer of steel products, fans, lighting solutions, LED products, kitchen appliances, and PVC pipes. 
 
With a strong international presence, Surya exports its products to over 44 countries and is recognised as one of India’s leading LED light manufacturers.
 
The company was founded by B D Agarwal as a tube-making unit and has since expanded its portfolio massively. 
 
The market capitalisation of Surya Roshni is Rs 5,581.27 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
The 52-week high of Surya Roshni share is Rs 420.75, while its 52-week low is Rs 233.58.
 
Surya Roshni’s earnings per share (TTM) currently stands at 29.63.
 
At 1:25 PM, the Surya Roshni share was trading marginally (0.04 per cent) lower at Rs 256.05 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 77,671.78 levels.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 80 pts higher at 77,700; IT up 3.5%, broader mkts, other sectors decline

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Fund raising from capital markets to jump 21% to Rs 14.27 trn in FY25: Buch

ipo market listing share market

Quadrant Future Tek allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing date

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

Most brokerages bullish on TCS post Q3; CLSA upgrades to 'Outperform'

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market breadth turns bearish; 63% of Nifty 500 stocks below long-term avg

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Surya Roshni Indian equities BPCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon