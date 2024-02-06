Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Britannia Industries Q3 results: Net profit down 40.3% to Rs 556.4 crore

He also highlighted that the company's international business performed extremely well with robust double-digit growth across key markets

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Britannia Industries’ net profit in the 2023-24 October-December quarter declined by 40.3 per cent to Rs 556.4 crore, while its profit before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation remained flat at Rs 870.3 crore.

The Nusli Wadia group firm’s net sales in the quarter increased by 2.2 per cent to Rs 4,191.8 crore. Sequentially, the company’s net profit was down by 5.3 per cent, and its net sales were down by 4.1 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Varun Berry, executive vice-chairman and managing director at Britannia Industries, said, “In a progressively recovering demand environment with heightened competition, our performance this quarter reflects our resilience and competitiveness.”

He said that the company capitalised on the power of its brands with requisite investments and implemented judicious price corrections, which helped maintain competitiveness and gain market share.

“We continued to expand our direct reach and accelerate our rural journey, partnering more than 29,000 rural distributors during the quarter. As a result, our focus states outperformed other regions in terms of growth, despite generally subdued rural demand,” Berry added in the statement.

He also highlighted that the company’s international business performed extremely well with robust double-digit growth across key markets.

“On the cost and profitability front, we will stay vigilant of commodity prices and the evolving geopolitical situation. We will continue to invest behind our brands and stay price competitive with a clear objective of driving market share while sustaining profitability,” he added.

Also Read

Britannia sees a clear slowdown in rural markets, says Varun Berry

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

Britannia Industries slips 3% as Q1FY24 results misses Street estimates

As pandemic impact wanes, regional players expand, challenge FMCG giants

Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Hero Moto, Britannia, GAIL, JK Tyre, Ambuja

Azad Engineering Q3 results: Profit rises to Rs 16.8 crore, revenue up 49%

EID-Parry posts Q3 results: Sugar maker posts loss hurt by export curbs

Jupiter Wagons Q3 results: Consolidated net profit rises 82% to Rs 81 crore

Nexus Select Trust Q3 results: Profit at Rs 107 cr, income at Rs 588 cr

Nykaa Q3FY24 results: Net profit increases 106% to Rs 17.5 crore

Topics : Britannia Industries Q3 results Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon