Carborundum Universal records Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 37.61 crore

The city-headquartered company had registered a net profit of Rs 111.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year

Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Abrasives manufacturer Carborundum Universal Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.61 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, the company said.

The city-headquartered company had registered a net profit of Rs 111.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The net profit for the nine month period ending December 31, 2024 stood at Rs 268.61 crore, as against Rs 333.62 crore recorded in the year ago period, the Murugappa Group company said in a statement on Friday.

The consolidated total income during the quarter under review surged to Rs 1,271.83 crore, from Rs 1,165 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

 

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2024 the consolidated total income grew to Rs 3,711.84 crore from Rs 3,565.11 crore registered in the same period of last financial year.

The company said it incurred capital expenditure of Rs 202 crore at a consolidated level during the first nine months of the current financial year as compared to Rs 154 crore spent in the corresponding nine months of last financial year, the company said.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday have declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share (150 per cent on face value of Re 1) to the shareholders of the company, the company said.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

