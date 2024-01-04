Central Bank of India's gross advances rise to Rs 2.4 trn, up 14.91% Y-o-Y

Reflecting strong momentum in business, Central Bank of India (CBoI) logged 11.55 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the total business at Rs 6,17,750 crore in October-December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY24), compared to Rs 5,53,768 crore in Q3FY23, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Additionally, the bank said its gross advances also rallied 14 per cent (Y-o-Y) at 2.4 trillion in Q3FY24. It was Rs 2,08,921 crore in Q3FY23.

The lender also registered an increase in the rate of deposit growth at 9.52 per cent (Y-o-Y). While its deposit base stood at Rs 3.4 trillion in Q3FY23, it expanded to 3.7 trillion in Q3FY24, the bank said. The provisional data on deposit growth during Q3 is an increase of 1.72 per cent compared to the September quarter (Q2).

CASA deposits down 4.82 per cent Y-o-Y