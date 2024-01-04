Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Central Bank of India's gross advances rise to Rs 2.4 trn, up 14.91% Y-o-Y

The bank also registered an increase in the rate of deposit growth at 9.52% (Y-o-Y). While its deposit base stood at Rs 3.4 trillion in Q3FY23, it expanded to 3.7 trillion in Q3FY24

Image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reflecting strong momentum in business, Central Bank of India (CBoI) logged 11.55 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the total business at Rs 6,17,750 crore in October-December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY24), compared to Rs 5,53,768 crore in Q3FY23, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. 

Additionally, the bank said its gross advances also rallied 14 per cent (Y-o-Y) at 2.4 trillion in Q3FY24. It was Rs 2,08,921 crore in Q3FY23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The lender also registered an increase in the rate of deposit growth at 9.52 per cent (Y-o-Y). While its deposit base stood at Rs 3.4 trillion in Q3FY23, it expanded to 3.7 trillion in Q3FY24, the bank said. The provisional data on deposit growth during Q3 is an increase of 1.72 per cent compared to the September quarter (Q2).

ALSO READ: AU Small Finance Bank's advances rise 20% to Rs 67,624 cr in Q3FY24

CASA deposits down 4.82 per cent Y-o-Y

CBoI said its current account and savings accounts (CASA) was down to 49 per cent in the December quarter from 49.40 per cent in the previous quarter. The same in Q3FY23 was logged at 51.22 per cent. The bank deposits remained at Rs 1.8 trillion in the latest quarter, noting a 4.82 per cent jump (Y-o-Y).

Notably, the bank had posted a net profit of Rs 605 crore, a 90.25 per cent Y-oY jump in Q2FY24.

The Mumbai-based public sector lender has been operational since 1911 and boasts the tag of being the country's first commercial bank, wholly owned and managed by Indians.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

AU Small Finance Bank's advances rise 20% to Rs 67,624 cr in Q3FY24

Karur Vysya Bank biz grows at 14.74% to stand at Rs 1.58 trn for Q3FY24

Tata Motors domestic sales rise 4% in Dec; EV sales rise 21% in Q3FY24

Poonawalla Fincorp's AUM rises 57% to around Rs 21,850 cr in Q3FY24

AU Small Finance Bank's advances rise 20% to Rs 67,624 cr in Q3FY24

Bajaj Finance's AUM post 35% growth, cross Rs 3 trn mark in Dec 2023

HCL Technologies to outshine IT peers in Q3 results: Elara Securities

DMart's standalone revenue rises 17.2% to Rs 13,247 cr in Oct-Dec quarter

Flipkart Internet's operating revenue jumps 42% in FY23, loss declines 9%

Topics : Central Bank of India Indian banking sector Banking sector BS Web Reports Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon