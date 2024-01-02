DMart's standalone revenue rises 17.2% to Rs 13,247 cr in Oct-Dec quarter

Sensex (    %)
                        
"Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) December 31, 2023 stood at Rs 13,247.33 crores," said Avenue Supermarts in a regulatory filing

Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, on Tuesday reported a 17.18 per cent increase in its standalone revenue from operations to Rs 13,247.33 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2023.
The company had revenue from operations of Rs 11,304.58 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a quarterly update by Avenue Supermarts.
"Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) December 31, 2023 stood at Rs 13,247.33 crores," said Avenue Supermarts in a regulatory filing.
The total number of stores as of September 30, 2023 stood at 341.
Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

