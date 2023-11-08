CESC net profit rises to Rs 363 crore in Sep qtr on higher revenues

CESC Ltd on Wednesday posted a nearly 14 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 363 crore in the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 319 crore in the quarter ended September last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 4,414 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,977 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's board of directors has also considered exploring the possibilities of substantial investments in renewable energy generation space (up to 3 gigawatt) through its subsidiaries in more than one state in India to increase the company's renewable footprint and partially meet the renewables purchase obligations of its distribution business, the filing said.