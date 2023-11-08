Sensex (0.04%)
64968.51 + 26.11
Nifty (0.14%)
19432.95 + 26.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
6207.80 + 76.55
Nifty Midcap (0.89%)
40407.25 + 357.45
Nifty Bank (-0.29%)
43610.30 -127.60
Heatmap

Reliance Capital Q2FY24 result: Net loss at Rs 239 cr; revenue up 10%

The company's revenue from operations was up 10.29 per cent to Rs 6,392.6 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 5,795.8 crore last year

Reliance Capital

Reliance Capital

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The consolidated net loss of Reliance Capital in the quarter that ended on September 30 stood at Rs 239.32 crore. However, in Q2FY23, the consolidated net profit stood at Rs 215.23 crore. In Q1FY24, the net profit stood at Rs 434.46 crore.

The company's revenue from operations was up 10.29 per cent to Rs 6,392.6 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 5,795.8 crore last year. In the previous quarter, it had reported revenue from operations of Rs 5,957.1 crore. This is a rise of 7.31 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 6,418.8 crore, compared to Rs 6,046.6 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a rise of 6.15 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the total income was up 6.96 per cent. It was Rs 6,000.8 crore in Q1FY24.

Last month, it was reported that the Hinduja group is looking at alternative means of financing, including private credit, to fund its Rs 9,661 crore all-cash offer to acquire Reliance Capital. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) had rejected the collateral offered by the group to raise funds.

At 1:07 pm, the shares of Reliance Capital were trading at Rs 11.70.

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Print media revenue to rise 13-15% in FY24 due to higher ad spends: CRISIL

IRCTC Q2 results: Profit rises 30% to Rs 295 crore, revenue up 23%

Uber bets on holiday demand, Q3 revenue grows at $9.29 bn missing estimates

Dilip Buildcon Q2 profit rises to Rs 68.63 cr on steady infra demand

Soda ash maker GHCL reports 51% decline in Q2 net profit at Rs 143 cr

Apollo Tyres Q2 profit jumps two-fold at Rs 474 cr on higher auto sales

Topics : Reliance Capital Q2 results Companies Markets BS Web Reports Reliance Group

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG HighlightsSamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi air quality 'severe', farm fires account for one-third pollutionOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon