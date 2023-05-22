Commodity exchange MCX's quarterly profit falls 85% to Rs 5.45 cr

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has reported an 85 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 5.45 crore for the quarter ended March.

The profit after tax stood at Rs 36.53 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its income from operations rose to Rs 133.75 crore in the latest March quarter compared to Rs 106.46 crore in the same period last year.

As per the filing, the bourse's Options ADT (Average Daily Turnover) grew 203 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 45,710 crore compared to the corresponding quarter of FY22.

However, Futures ADT fell 22 per cent to Rs 20,632 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal compared to the year-ago period.

Also Read From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today MCX Crude Oil futures likely to consolidate, Rs 6,200 seen as major support Support for MCX Gold seen at Rs 51,865; Silver may dip to Rs 59,000-level Key support for MCX Crude Oil near Rs 6,200; Natural Gas may consolidate Here's why MCX Crude Oil can crack to Rs 4,800-level; Natural Gas Rs 280 Waaree Renewables Technology Q4 net profit grows to Rs 12.3 crore Dhanlaxmi Bank Q4 net up 63% to Rs 38 cr on improvement in asset quality Shree Cement Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 15% to Rs 546 cr Policybazaar Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 9 crore, revenue up 61% Keystone Realtors net profit up by 82% to Rs 77 cr in March quarter