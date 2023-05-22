Shree Cement Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 15% to Rs 546 cr



The company’s net revenue up QoQ by 18 per cent from Rs 4,069 crore to Rs 4,785 crore. Shree Cement Ltd, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 546 crore for the March quarter. This is 15.34 per cent decline from Rs 645 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



“Shree cement has delivered a robust set of revenue & EBITDA growth while strongly pursuing our journey to remain the greenest cement company with world class performance indicators. We are driving prioritised initiatives to increase green power, usage of alternative fuels, process automations combined with advanced digitalisation of the operations to deliver superior performance,” said Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Shree Cement Ltd. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “EBIDTA (without Other Income) went up QoQ by 26 per cent from Rs 708 crore to Rs 892 crore.”



Total expenses rose 24.4 per cent, with cost of materials consumed and power and fuel costs nearly doubling. Gross revenue from operations rose 16.8 per cent to Rs 5,998 crore. “The improved performance during this quarter is testimony of such initiatives amidst the challenge of managing high fuel costs. Our resolve to step up actions on strengthening brand equity is under execution and we are confident to deliver volume growth with focus on premium cement creating enhanced value for our customers,” he added.

