Hyundai Q3 results: Net profit falls 19% to Rs 1,161 crore on demand dip

India’s second-largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor India (HMI), has posted a 19 per cent decline in consolidated net profit during the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 to Rs 1,161 crore, compared to Rs 1,425 crore during the same period in FY24. The dip in net profit was mainly owing to subdued domestic demand and the impact of geopolitical factors in export markets.
Though volume was down during the quarter, the company expects demand to pick up and post low single-digit growth in the fourth quarter. The company’s whole-time director and chief operating officer, Tarun Garg, said that the company is targeting a 20 per cent market share in the electric vehicle (EV) sector in the mid-to-long term, and the newly launched Creta EV is expected to play a key role in achieving this. The company said it is aiming to develop an overall ecosystem in EVs and is also exploring other alternative options like hydrogen, hybrid, and flex fuel.
During the October to December quarter of FY25, the company’s revenue declined marginally by 1 per cent to Rs 16,648 crore, as against Rs 16,875 crore during the same period in FY24. HMI sold a total of 186,408 units of passenger vehicles during the quarter, down 2 per cent from 190,979 units sold during the same period last financial year. This includes 146,022 units in the domestic market, with a strong contribution from the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment.
The company achieved its highest-ever compressed natural gas (CNG) penetration during the quarter, reaching an impressive 15 per cent, up from 12 per cent in the third quarter of the previous year. During the quarter, the company demonstrated robust growth in rural penetration, reaching 21.2 per cent compared to 19.7 per cent in the same period last year.
The export volume stood at 40,386 units, down 8 per cent from 43,650 units. Garg said that although export volume was impacted by the Red Sea crisis and geopolitical issues in Latin America, Hyundai mitigated these challenges by expanding its presence in new regions like Africa and other emerging markets. Moreover, the currency scenario, with the rupee depreciating against the dollar, led to forex gains of around Rs 30 crore during the quarter. The company expressed confidence that, driven by strong fundamentals, Hyundai will improve its volume and profitability.
“While challenges persist in the overall market due to global factors, our business fundamentals remain strong, and we remain confident in our ability to leverage our strengths and actively explore potential opportunities to improve our volumes and profitability,” said Unsoo Kim, managing director of Hyundai.
HMI said it has a positive outlook on growing EV penetration in India and is moving towards electrification with a holistic approach. The company believes that the newly launched Creta Electric will drive phenomenal success, build strong momentum, and become a game-changer in the EV landscape. It is also building a strong EV ecosystem in India, including localisation and charging infrastructure, and has plans to introduce three more EVs in the near future.
“In the mid-to-long term, we believe that we can target a 20 per cent market share, and Creta EV could be a very important product that will help us achieve additional numbers in 2025 and beyond,” Garg said.