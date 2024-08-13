Dish TV Q1 results: Net loss at Rs 1.56 cr on decline in revenue

Total income of Dish TV, which includes other income also, was down 8.38 per cent to Rs 461 crore. | Representative image

Dish TV India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.56 crore for June quarter 2024-25 impacted by a decline in subscription revenue. The direct-to-home firm had reported a net profit of Rs 20.54 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing from Dish TV. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Revenue from operation was down to Rs 455.29 crore from Rs 500.16 crore. Total expenses declined 2.71 per cent to Rs 462.56 crore. The expenses include cost of goods and services, personnel cost and other expenses. In the June quarter, Dish TV's subscription revenues were at Rs 306.2 crore as against Rs 397.4 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

However, advertising revenue was up 7.2 per cent to Rs 9.7 crore in the June quarter.

Income from marketing and promotional fees also went up by 59.2 per cent to Rs 130.7 crore in the June quarter.

Operating revenue was also lower at Rs 455.3 crore as against Rs 500.2 crore a year ago.

Dish TV's operating revenue includes subscription revenues, marketing and promotional fees, advertisement income and other income.

Though the company has not disclosed its subscription base it said, green shoots in rural recovery have started becoming visible and the distribution network of the company remains optimistic about the revival in entertainment spends in the countryside, where a significant DTH subscriber base is situated.

Typically the third quarter of the fiscal is when some traction in subscriber base should be visible, it said.

Shares of Dish TV India Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 14.58 per scrip on BSE, down 2.67 per cent from the previous close.