Home / Companies / Results / Dish TV Q1 results: Net loss at Rs 1.56 cr on decline in revenue

Dish TV Q1 results: Net loss at Rs 1.56 cr on decline in revenue

The direct-to-home firm had reported a net profit of Rs 20.54 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing from Dish TV

Dish TV

Total income of Dish TV, which includes other income also, was down 8.38 per cent to Rs 461 crore. | Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dish TV India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.56 crore for June quarter 2024-25 impacted by a decline in subscription revenue.
The direct-to-home firm had reported a net profit of Rs 20.54 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing from Dish TV.
Revenue from operation was down to Rs 455.29 crore from Rs 500.16 crore.
Total expenses declined 2.71 per cent to Rs 462.56 crore. The expenses include cost of goods and services, personnel cost and other expenses.
In the June quarter, Dish TV's subscription revenues were at Rs 306.2 crore as against Rs 397.4 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
However, advertising revenue was up 7.2 per cent to Rs 9.7 crore in the June quarter.

Topics : Dish TV Dish TV India Q1 results

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

