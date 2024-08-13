Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / Results / Manappuram Finance Q1 results: Net profit increases 12% to Rs 555 cr

Manappuram Finance Q1 results: Net profit increases 12% to Rs 555 cr

The company's consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose about 12 per cent to Rs 555 crore ($66 million) for the three months ended June 30

Manappuram Finance

The company's provision for bad loans jumped 80 per cent to Rs 229 crore.

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian gold-loan provider Manappuram Finance reported a first-quarter profit rise on Tuesday, helped by strong gold-loan growth.
The company's consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose about 12 per cent to Rs 555 crore ($66 million) for the three months ended June 30, in line with analysts' expectations, according to LSEG data.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Benchmark spot gold prices have risen more than 20 per cent as of June-end from a year ago, hitting record highs, bolstering loan growth for lenders such as Manappuram.
Rising prices of bullion benefit gold financiers by increasing the value of pledged gold collateral, and driving growth as more customers seek loans against their higher-valued assets.
Analysts expect Manappuram to also have benefited from a regulatory ban on key competitor IIFL Finance disbursing gold loans.
Revenue from Manappuram's gold loan and other businesses rose 23.5 per cent to Rs 1,737 crore, while its microfinance arm posted a near 18 per cent revenue growth to Rs 775 crore.

More From This Section

Ipca labs

Ipca Labs Q1 results: Net profit up 18% at Rs 192 cr on robust sales

Senco gold

Senco Gold Q1 results: Net profit up 85% at Rs 51 cr on higher revenue

Samvardhana Motherson International

Samvardhana Motherson Q1 results: Net profit rises 69.3% to Rs 1,097 cr

Godrej

Godrej Industries Q1 results: Profit up 81% at Rs 322 cr on higher income

Patel engineering

Patel Engineering Q1 results: Net profit jumps 26% to Rs 48.17 cr

Its assets under management rose 21.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 44,900 crore.
Finance cost rose about 31 per cent, leading to a near 28 per cent rise in total expenses, after India's central bank raised risk weights for bank loans given to non-banking financial companies.
The company's provision for bad loans jumped 80 per cent to Rs 229 crore.
Larger rival Muthoot Finance posted an 11 per cent rise in first-quarter profit but missed analysts' estimates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumMarkets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

F&O Alert: M&M, Shriram Finance see short buildup; Manappuram, Sun Tv long

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI's advisory will not affect Manappuram's business, says MD & CEO

PremiumBuy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Muthoot, Manappuram: Key levels to track as gold loan lenders stocks slide

Muthoot, Manappuram Finance tank up to 9% on RBI's cash disbursal advisory

Muthoot, Manappuram Finance tank up to 9% on RBI's cash disbursal advisory

sebi

Asirvad MFI gets Sebi approval for IPO; JNK India surges 67% on debut

Topics : Manappuram Finance Manappuram Finance Ltd Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon