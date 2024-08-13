Hindalco Q1 result: PAT rises 25.3%, board appoints Ananya, Aryaman Birla

KM Birla-promoted Hindalco Industries reported a 25.3 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 2024, driven by favourable macros, operational efficiencies, and lower input costs, the company said.

Hindalco’s board also approved the appointment of KM Birla’s children, Ananya Birla and Aryaman Birla, as additional, non-executive directors.

For the quarter under review, the company reported a PAT of Rs 3,074 crore. Net sales for the same period were up 7.6 per cent to Rs 57,013 crore.

The company said it also incurred a one-time exceptional expense of Rs 330 crore in the quarter due to a flood impact at its Novelis plant located in Sierre, Switzerland. “Water entered the plant premises and production halls, and plant operations have been halted,” the company said, adding, “As a result of this event, the Group recognised impairment on property, plant, and equipment of Rs 250 crore and wrote down inventory worth Rs 80 crore during the quarter.”