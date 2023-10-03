DMart's operational revenue rises 18.51% to Rs 12,307 crore in Jul-Sept

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, on Wednesday reported an 18.51 per cent increase in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 12,307.72 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.

The company had registered a revenue from operations of Rs 10,384.66 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE in a regulatory filing.

"Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, stood at Rs 12,307.72 crore," said Avenue Supermarts in the regulatory filing while sharing the company's update at the end of the quarter.

The total number of DMart stores as of September 30, 2023 stood at 336.

In the July-September quarter of FY22, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue stood at Rs 7,649.64 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Also Read DMart dips 5% on weak Q4; here's how brokerages have interpreted the result DMart Q1 net rises 2.5% to Rs 659 crore, sales up 18% to Rs 11,865.4 cr Weak sales growth weighs on Avenue Supermarts, operational parameters weak D-Mart's Q4 net up 7.8% to Rs 460 cr, revenue rises 20.5% to Rs 10,594 cr DMart retail chain slumps nearly by 5% on profit miss, margin drop Federal Bank advances up 20% to Rs 1.95 trillion in September quarter IRFC posts Rs 6,337 crore profit in FY23, total revenue at Rs 23,891 cr TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts net loss of Rs 65 crore in first quarter EKI Energy Services to announce results for last 2 quarters by Sept 20: MD TVS Motor Aug sales: 2W sales up 5% to 332,110 units, overall sales up 4%