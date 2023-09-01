TVS Motor registered a sales growth of four per cent, reporting 345,848 units sold in August 2023, as compared to 333,787 units for the same period last year.

The total two-wheelers registered a growth of five per cent, with sales of 332,110 units in August 2023, as compared to sales of 315,539 units for the same period last year.

The domestic two-wheeler registered growth of seven per cent, with sales of 256,619 units in August 2023 as compared to sales of 239,325 units for the same period last year.

Motorcycles registered sales of 153,047 units in August 2023 as against 157,118 units for the same period last year.

Scooter sales registered a growth of 17 per cent, with sales of 142,502 units in August 2023 as against sales of 121,866 units for the same period last year.

TVS iQube Electric recorded sales of 23,887 units in August 2023 as against sales of 4,418 units in August 2022.

Three-wheelers (3W) registered sales of 13,738 units in August 2023, as against 18,248 units.