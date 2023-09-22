close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

IRFC posts Rs 6,337 crore profit in FY23, total revenue at Rs 23,891 cr

The company has declared a total dividend of Rs 1,960.28 crore which works out to 30.93 per cent of profit after tax for FY 2022-23

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) posted a net profit of Rs 6,337.01 crore for the fiscal year 2023, an increase of over four per cent over last year, a company statement said on Friday.
Addressing the Annual General Meeting, Shelly Verma, Chairman and Managing Director of IRFC, said the company reported a total revenue from operations amounting to Rs 23,891.28 crore, a 17.70 per cent year-on-year increase over the last fiscal year.
The company has declared a total dividend of Rs 1,960.28 crore which works out to 30.93 per cent of profit after tax for FY 2022-23, she added.
Verma said IRFC disbursed an amount of Rs 32,392.63 crore in FY23 to the Indian Railways.
The asset under management for FY23 stands at Rs 4,66,938 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 8.63 per cent. The capital adequacy ratio of IRFC continues to remain strong at 512.02 per cent in FY23, she added.

Also Read

IRFC slumps 6% as govt eyes 11% stake sale via OFS, stock up 49% in 2023

IRFC Q4 results: Profit falls 11% to Rs 1,328 crore, revenue up 5%

IRFC zooms 28% in 2 days on heavy volumes; market-cap hits Rs 80,000 crore

Ircon zooms 15%, IRFC m-cap hits Rs 1 trn: Why are railway stocks buzzing?

Govt planning to sell 11.36% shares in Indian Railway Finance Corp via OFS

TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts net loss of Rs 65 crore in first quarter

EKI Energy Services to announce results for last 2 quarters by Sept 20: MD

TVS Motor Aug sales: 2W sales up 5% to 332,110 units, overall sales up 4%

Scotch maker Chivas Brother reports growth of 27% in India in FY23

EV maker Ather Energy's revenue jumps 4.4 times, loss 2.5 times in FY23

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IRFC Railways PSUs

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon