GAIL's stronger-than-expected Q3FY24 performance may be priced in

The management claimed improved realisation was key and higher petrochemical sales, improved marketing margins, and reduced petchem costs contributed to the good performance

GAIL
Projecting forward, transmission will continue to be steadily profitable as volumes rise, while the petchem cycle has seen a turnaround

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

GAIL reported Ebitda of Rs 3,820 crore in the October-December quarter (Q3FY24), driven by stronger-than-expected performances in the gas transmission, LPG, and petchem segments.

This was a huge improvement on Ebitda of Rs 260 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The PAT stood at Rs 2,840 crore, which was also a beat and around 12x better than Rs 250 crore Y-o-Y. For the first nine months (9M) of FY24, GAIL’s revenue stood at Rs 98,300 crore (down 12 per cent Y-o-Y). Ebitda was at Rs 9,750 crore (up 52 per cent Y-o-Y), and PAT stood at Rs 6,660 crore (up 42

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

