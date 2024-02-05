GAIL's stronger-than-expected Q3FY24 performance may be priced in

GAIL reported Ebitda of Rs 3,820 crore in the October-December quarter (Q3FY24), driven by stronger-than-expected performances in the gas transmission, LPG, and petchem segments.
This was a huge improvement on Ebitda of Rs 260 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The PAT stood at Rs 2,840 crore, which was also a beat and around 12x better than Rs 250 crore Y-o-Y. For the first nine months (9M) of FY24, GAIL’s revenue stood at Rs 98,300 crore (down 12 per cent Y-o-Y). Ebitda was at Rs 9,750 crore (up 52 per cent Y-o-Y), and PAT stood at Rs 6,660 crore (up 42