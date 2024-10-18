Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Geojit Financial Services Q2 results: PAT jumps 53% to Rs 57.42 cr

Geojit Financial Services Q2 results: PAT jumps 53% to Rs 57.42 cr

Revenue increased by 50 per cent to Rs 218.55 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25 from Rs 145.51 crore a year ago

Q2 earnings, Q2

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 37.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Geojit Financial Services Ltd on Friday reported a 53 per cent year-on-year jump in profit after tax to Rs 57.42 crore in three months ended September 2024.

In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 37.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, its PAT rose by 25 per cent, Geojit Financial Services said in a statement.

Revenue increased by 50 per cent to Rs 218.55 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25 from Rs 145.51 crore a year ago. On a QoQ basis, it grew by 21 per cent.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, Market

Brokerages stock fall up to 8% after Sebi curbs F&O rules; details here

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Jhunjhunwala portfolio: This brokerage's stock has zoomed 53% in 3 weeks

Mutual Fund, AUM, Asset Under Management

Geojit launches new flexi cap portfolio BEACON fund. Should you invest?

valuation stock market

Geojit Fin Svcs zooms 11% after strong Q1 results; profit surges 107% YoY

CJ George, Geojit Financial Services

'Discount broking space getting overcrowded; Sensex can hit 100,000'

Topics : Geojit Financial Services Q2 results financial services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon