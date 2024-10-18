Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Net profit rises 70% to Rs 209 crore

Business Standard
Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd on Friday reported a jump of 70.24 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 209.4 crore in the September quarter as margins improved by effective cost management.
 
It had a net profit of Rs 123 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL).
 

However, its total income declined 18.93 per cent to Rs 2,034.4 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,509.6 crore in the corresponding quarter.
 
During the quarter, ZEEL's revenue from advertising was Rs 901.7 crore and Rs 969.9 crore from subscriptions.
 
 
First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

