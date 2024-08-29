Gillette India Q1 results: Net profit increases 26.4% to Rs 116 cr

Gillette India's total expense was down 1.17 per cent to Rs 494.68 crore in the June quarter.

Shaving products maker Gillette India Ltd on Thursday reported a 26.4 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 115.97 crore for the June quarter. The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit of Rs 91.75 crore in the year-ago period, Gillette India Ltd (GIL) said in a BSE filing. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Its revenue from operations increased 4.17 per cent to Rs 645.33 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 619.44 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. The sales growth was "driven by a robust portfolio, strong brand fundamentals and superior retail execution", Gillette India said in an earnings statement, adding its PAT was helped by "strong sales growth in the current quarter".

Gillette India's total expense was down 1.17 per cent to Rs 494.68 crore in the June quarter.

Its revenue from the grooming segment was up 7 per cent to Rs 519.68 crore. Meanwhile, oral care was down 6.28 per cent to Rs 125.65 crore in the April-June period.

The total income of GIL, including other income, was up 4.11 per cent to Rs 649.91 crore.

GIL's PAT for the financial year, which ended on June 30, 2024, was up 15.75 per cent to Rs 411.70 crore.

Its revenue from operations for the financial year was up 6.3 per cent to Rs 2,633.085 crore.

Besides, GIL's directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 45 per equity share for the financial year ended June, 2024, which will be subject to the approval of shareholders in AGM.

Shares of Gillette India Ltd on Tuesday were at Rs 8,993.90 on the BSE, up 0.24 per cent from the previous close.