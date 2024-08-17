Business Standard
Omaxe Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 147.44 cr on rise in expenses

Aug 17 2024

Realty firm Omaxe Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 147.44 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year on higher expenses.
The company's net loss stood at Rs 106.32 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income increased to Rs 385.23 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal year, from Rs 220.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on August 13.
Total expenses rose to Rs 542.40 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 352.39 crore a year ago.
Omaxe is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a presence in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

