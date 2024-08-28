Business Standard
Square Yards Q1FY25 results: PAT rises 66% to Rs 25 cr on high income

Total revenue rose 52 per cent to Rs 261 crore as against Rs 172 crore in the year-ago period

Total revenue rose 52 per cent to Rs 261 crore as against Rs 172 crore in the year-ago period

Revenue rise for square yards | (Representative Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 28 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

Square Yards, which is mainly into housing and home loan brokerage business, has reported 66 per cent increase in gross profit at Rs 25 crore for June quarter FY25 on higher income.
Its gross profit stood at Rs 15 crore in the year-ago period.
Total revenue rose 52 per cent to Rs 261 crore as against Rs 172 crore in the year-ago period.
Out of the total revenue, the turnover of India business grew 49 per cent to Rs 217 crore. The company also has presence in Dubai market.
"Q1 has consistently contributed 16-18 per cent of our overall revenue, and based on this trend, we project revenue for FY25 to align with our forecast of Rs 1,506 crore ($180 million)," stated Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, Square Yards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Q1 results corporate earnings Results Financial markets

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

