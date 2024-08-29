Business Standard
Pricing weakness likely to weigh on Indian steel companies stocks

In Q1FY25, Tata Steel and JSW Steel posted flat operating profit margins as higher volumes and lower input prices compensated for low steel prices

Crude steel production in India rose 4 per cent Y-o-Y for Jan-June period but dropped 2 per cent M-o-M in June to 12.1 MT. Bloomberg Photo

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Steel companies are witnessing margin pressures in Q2FY25 and this may persist until China sees growth recovery. For some categories of steel prices are at multi-year lows. There's a partial offset since ore prices have dipped, and coal prices are also down.

Nevertheless, investors should brace for bearish news. China's slow economy means a glut in cheap steel exports. Indian steel majors continue to expand capacity. While this seeks to exploit higher long-term domestic demand, it will add to margin pressures until realisations improve.

In Q1FY25, Tata Steel and JSW Steel posted flat operating profit

