Pricing weakness likely to weigh on Indian steel companies stocks

Steel companies are witnessing margin pressures in Q2FY25 and this may persist until China sees growth recovery. For some categories of steel prices are at multi-year lows. There's a partial offset since ore prices have dipped, and coal prices are also down.

Nevertheless, investors should brace for bearish news. China's slow economy means a glut in cheap steel exports. Indian steel majors continue to expand capacity. While this seeks to exploit higher long-term domestic demand, it will add to margin pressures until realisations improve.