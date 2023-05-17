GlaxoSmithKline Pharma posts net profit at Rs 133 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 133.43 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss from continuing operations at Rs 54.66 crore a year ago, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs 787.45 crore against Rs 809.63 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 635.54 crore compared to Rs 650.04 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For FY23, consolidated net profit from continuing operations was Rs 607.64 crore against Rs 380.77 crore in FY22.

The company said its consolidated revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs 3,251.72 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 3,278.03 crore in FY22.

Also Read From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals net profit rises 9.45% to Rs 165 cr in Q3 From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting REC net profit grows 33% YoY to Rs 3,065.37 crore in Jan-Mar quarter Whirlpool net profit down 24.6% YoY to Rs 63.7 crore in Jan-Mar quarter Tilaknagar Industries Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 59 crore Jindal Steel net profit falls 20% YoY to Rs 716 crore in Jan-Mar quarter Zydus Wellness net profit rise 9% YoY to Rs 145 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

General medicine portfolio saw double-digit underlying growth and the company continued to maintain market leadership in therapies, such as dermatology and pain, GSK Pharma said, adding the self-pay vaccines market continued to decline year-on-year with early signs of recovery.

"GSK remains focused on gaining share and defending the leadership position of key brands for therapies in which we operate. With the launch of our global blockbuster Shingrix we expect to address an unmet preventive health need and gain momentum for our vaccines business," GSK Pharma Managing Director Bhushan Akshikar said.

The company said its Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 32 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of members at its ensuing 98th annual general meeting.