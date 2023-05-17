State Bank of India (SBI) Q4FY23 results preview: India's largest state-owned lender State Bank of India (SBI) is set to report its January to March quarter result on Thursday, May 18.

The bank, brokerages estimate, may report up to 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit, on the back of better-than-industry average of loan growth, and robust net interest income (NII). India's largest state-owned lender State Bank of India (SBI) is set to report its January to March quarter result on Thursday, May 18.





ALSO READ: Give banks an oversight over lending practices of NBFC borrowers: SBI MD Net interest margin (NIM), they expect, could also expand up to 10 bps due favourable loan book mix.



Net profit: According to Bloomberg's consensus estimate, SBI may see net profit growth of 66.6 per cent YoY/7 per cent QoQ to Rs 15,186 crore during the quarter under review. Here're the key things that investors need to track from the public sector bank's Q4FY23 numbers:

Also Read Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts Bank of Baroda Q3: What to expect from the lender's Dec quarter result? Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do? This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results DMart dips 5% on weak Q4; here's how brokerages have interpreted the result Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth BSE Realty index hits 8-month high; Mahindra Lifespace, DLF soar up to 7% Adani Green, Adani Total Gas: How to trade Adani group stks post ASM exit?

Operating profit, NII: Kotak Institutional Equities expects operating profit to surge 25 per cent YoY (Rs 24,639.4 crore) led by strong NII growth. It is building 24.5 per cent YoY/2 per cent NII growth (Rs 38,856 crore).

Across brokerages, the range for NII growth varies from 26.5 per cent to 29.5 per cent YoY. Kotak Institutional Equities expects operating profit to surge 25 per cent YoY (Rs 24,639.4 crore) led by strong NII growth. It is building 24.5 per cent YoY/2 per cent NII growth (Rs 38,856 crore).

Loan, deposit growth: Analysts expect loan book to rise in the range of 15 to 17 per cent on year, up to Rs 32 trillion.

Prabhudas Lilladher, which has the estimate on the higher side, believes SBI should continue to report better NII growth of 29.5 per cent YoY due to higher-than-industry average of loan growth. : Analysts expect loan book to rise in the range of 15 to 17 per cent on year, up to Rs 32 trillion.



Asset quality: Analysts expect gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio to improve to 2.9 per cent from 3.1 per cent QoQ, while NNPA ratio may improve to 0.7 per cent from 0.8 per cent QoQ. Deposit growth, meanwhile, is pegged at 6 per cent YoY (Rs 43 trillion) by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.



Those at Prabhudas Lilladher, meanwhile, expect credit cost curtailed below 1 per cent despite slippages rising. "We expect slippages at 1.5 per cent of loans (around Rs 11,500 crore) mostly driven by SME and retail, while corporate will continue to hold up relatively well. We should see further improvement in NPA ratios as recovery and upgrades are likely to be strong in 4QFY23," said Kotak Institutional Equities.