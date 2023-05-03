From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Several companies are scheduled to announce their quarterly results for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 (Q4FY23) today. These include some big names like Adani Wilmar, Tata Chemicals, Titan, Reliance Power and MRF.
Adani Wilmar
In the quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23), the company reported a 16.5 per cent rise in net profits to Rs 246 crore compared to the same quarter in 2021. The revenue from operations rose 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14,370.9 crore. There was a sharp 27 per cent rise in the sales volume of the company's food and FMCG segment in the quarter.
On Tuesday, the company's share price rose 0.87 per cent to Rs 415.5 on BSE.
MRF
In Q3FY23, the tyre maker reported a 17 per cent rise in the net profit to Rs 175 crore compared to Rs 149 crore in the same quarter in 2021. Its revenue rose 15 per cent to Rs 5,645 crore in the quarter. MARF had also announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.
On Tuesday, the shares of the company closed marginally lower at Rs 88,250.
Titan
In Q3FY23, the flagship firm of the Tata Group recorded a 3.7 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 951 crore. However, its revenue grew in double digits owing to healthy demand during the festive season. According to ShareKhan, however, in Q4FY23, the company is expected to see strong growth on the back of the wedding season.
On Tuesday, the company's shares closed 0.79 per cent in the green at Rs 2,661.1 per share on BSE.
Havells India
In Q3FY23, the company reported a drop of 7.3 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 283.5 crore. It was Rs 305 crore in the same quarter in 2021. The drop was mainly due to higher raw material prices.
However, its revenue jumped 13 per cent to Rs 4,127.5 crore during the quarter.
On Tuesday, the company's shares closed 0.34 per cent in the red at Rs 1,225.8 apiece on BSE.
Q4 results: Other companies to watch out for today
Other major results investors must look out for are Godrej Properties, Reliance Power, Bajaj Consumer, Chola Investment, JK Agri Genetic, Petronet LNG, Sula Vineyards, Sonata, Tata Chemicals and White Organic.