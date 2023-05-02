close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Q4 Results of Adani group companies are important to look at the fundamentals of the group after the rout its companies had to face post the Hindenburg Research report

BS Web Team New Delhi
Earnings of Sensex companies: March to be best in 7 qtrs

3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 9:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Several companies are scheduled to declare their financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 (FY23) today. Amid these are two companies of the Adani Group, Adani Gas and Ambuja Cements, Tata Steel and public lender UCO Bank. The results for Adani group companies are important to look at the fundamentals of the group after the rout its companies had to face post the release of a report by Hindenburg Research in January this year.
Ambuja Cements Q4 results preview

The Adani Group acquired Ambuja Cements in September last year. In the quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23), the company reported a net profit of Rs 368.99 crore, up 46 per cent as compared to Q3FY22. 
In the quarter ending March 31, 2022, the company reported a net profit of Rs 856.46 crore. In March, the promoters of Adani Group prepaid a $500-million facility taken for Ambuja acquisition financing.

It was in line with the promoters' commitment to increase equity contribution, and they have now infused $2.6 billion out of the total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC, the company had said in a statement.
Adani Total Gas Q4 results preview

Also Read

UCO Bank net profit up 145% at Rs 504 cr in July-September quarter

Adani Group relocating key roles at ACC, Ambuja Cements to Ahmedabad: Rpt

Ambuja Cements rallies 5%, hits all-time high in a range-bound market

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year

Adani Green Energy net profit surges 142% to Rs 1,365 crore in Q4

Improving profitability, lower debt to give strength to UltraTech Cement

Indifi Tech's assets under management double to Rs 1,500 crore in FY23

IT mid-caps stick to steady growth amid uncertain macroeconomic environment

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 consolidated net rises 17.3% to Rs 4,566 crore


Founded in 2004, the supplier of piped natural gas posted a 17 per cent jump in net consolidated profit at Rs 150 crore in the quarter that ended December 2022. The same was Rs 128 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Revenue from operations had risen 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,185 crore in Q3FY23. It was Rs 931 crore in the same quarter in 2021. In the fourth quarter of last year (Q4FY22), the company reported a net profit of Rs 75.79 crore.

Tata Steel Q4 results preview
The Indian steel major had reported a 76 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,224 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23). The company's revenue had fallen a six per cent fall on revenue from operations to Rs 57,083 crore from Rs 60,783 crore in the subsequent quarter in FY22.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the company's net profit stood at Rs 7,714 crore. The company had also announced the stock split in the ratio of 1:10.
UCO Bank Q4 results preview

The public sector bank had reported a 110 per cent rise in its net profit in the quarter that ended December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23), to Rs 653 crore from Rs 310 crore a year ago. It was the highest quarterly net profit the bank had recorded in 80 years.
The jump in net profit was credited to lower bad loan provisions and good recovery from written-off loans. During the quarter, the PSB had recovered Rs 458 crore from written-off loans. Its net interest income rose 10 per cent. The net NPA ratio fell to 1.66 per cent in Q3FY23 from 2.81 per cent a year ago.

In Q4FY22, the bank's net profit was Rs 312.18 crore.
Topics : Q4 Results Ambuja Cements Adani Gas Tata Steel UCO Bank BS Web Reports

First Published: May 02 2023 | 9:27 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Myntra launches platform to tap 10 mn new Gen-Z shoppers in 2 years

Myntra
3 min read

Adidas faces lawsuit from investors over Kanye West partnership, fallout

Adidas ag
3 min read

Adani focuses on energy as green unit's net income quadruples in 3 months

Gautam Adani
2 min read

IBM to pause hiring for jobs that AI could do, says CEO Arvind Krishna

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (Photo: Bloomberg)
3 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit surges 142% to Rs 1,365 crore in Q4

net profit
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%

Maruti Jimny, Auto Expo 2023
2 min read

Brookfield buys 51% stake in Bharti Enterprises' 4 commercial properties

Brookfield India
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon