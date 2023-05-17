close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma's pre-tax profit falls 8% on govt pricing caps

India's GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported an 8.6% fall in its pre-tax profit for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, hurt by the government's curbs on pricing of some essential medicines

Reuters BENGALURU
GlaxoSmithKline, gsk

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported an 8.6% fall in its pre-tax profit for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, hurt by the government's curbs on pricing of some essential medicines.

Consolidated profit before tax dropped to 1.90 billion rupees ($23.23 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 2.08 billion rupees a year earlier, the Indian unit of UK's GSK Plc said in an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations at the maker of Augmentin antibiotic and T-Bact ointment fell 2.7% to 7.87 billion rupees.

"A robust underlying volume growth was offset by the impact of National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022," the company said.

GlaxoSmithKline's Ceftum and T-Bact, used to treat bacterial infections, were included in the NLEM list, which mandates those medicines to be sold below a price ceiling set by a government pricing body.

In March, the company said the revenue share of drugs impacted by the pricing cap was at 42% so far in 2023, up from 33% in 2022.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely

Capital gains tax should be rationalised; need simpler ITR form: Experts

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Deepak Fertilisers' Q4 profit after tax declines 9% to Rs 257 crore

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma posts net profit at Rs 133 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

REC net profit grows 33% YoY to Rs 3,065.37 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Whirlpool net profit down 24.6% YoY to Rs 63.7 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Tilaknagar Industries Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 59 crore

The company plans to mitigate the impact of the price caps by boosting sales volumes of its Ceftum, T-Bact and Augmentin.

Separately, the company recommended a dividend of 32 rupees per share.

Shares of the drugmaker closed 0.43% higher before the results, compared with a 0.45% fall in the benchmark Nifty Pharma index.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GlaxoSmithKline Q4 Results Pharma sector

First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Thermax beats Q4 profit expectations on back of strong sales growth

Thermax opens new unit at SriCity; to manufacture chillers, heat pumps
2 min read

India saw only 100 deals valued at $5 bn in April, 47% dip in deal volumes

Deals, mergers,
2 min read

Burger King's India operator posts bigger loss as costs of essentials rise

Burger King India Ltd. surged 131% on its first day of trading. (Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma's pre-tax profit falls 8% on govt pricing caps

GlaxoSmithKline, gsk
2 min read

Future Retail receives bids from 6 applicants in bankruptcy resolution

Future Retail
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to submit report

sebi
2 min read
Premium

A year after listing, LIC scorecard lacks lustre; new biz premium down 50%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon