REC net profit grows 33% YoY to Rs 3,065.37 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

State-owned REC Ltd on Wednesday posted a 33 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,065.37 crore during March FY 2022-23 quarter, on account of higher income.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,301.33 crore during the January-March quarter of FY 2021-22, REC said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income during the fourth quarter rose to Rs 10,254.63 crore from Rs 9,655.99 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses reduced to Rs 6,353.40 crore as against Rs 6,798.68 crore.

For the entire FY23, the net profit was at Rs 11,166.98 crore, up from Rs 10,035.70 crore in FY22.

The income also rose to Rs 39,520.16 crore from Rs 39,339.20 crore a year earlier.

The company also approved a proposal to incorporate a project specific special purpose vehicles (SPVs), as wholly owned subsidiary companies of REC's arm REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) for four interstate transmission projects which are to be implemented through tariff-based competitive bidding mode.

Also Read From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today REC Chairman flags off first fleet of electric staff vehicles in Gurugram From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results REC to provide aid to MP discoms, MPPMCL, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project Whirlpool net profit down 24.6% YoY to Rs 63.7 crore in Jan-Mar quarter Tilaknagar Industries Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 59 crore Jindal Steel net profit falls 20% YoY to Rs 716 crore in Jan-Mar quarter Zydus Wellness net profit rise 9% YoY to Rs 145 crore in Jan-Mar quarter MSME credit demand robust, but maintaining 46% growth a challenge: ABCL CEO

The board also approved the appointment of Hemant Kumar as Chief Compliance Officer of REC Ltd for a period of three years with effect from May 6, 2023.

REC Ltd, under the Ministry of Power, is a non-banking finance company focusing on power sector financing and development across India.