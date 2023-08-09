Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

GMR Power and Urban Infra reports Rs 217 crore net loss in June quarter

The company said its total income increased to Rs 1,190 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,163 crore a year ago

GMR Infra

GMR Infra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd on Wednesday posted a net loss of Rs 217 crore for the June quarter.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 201 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said its total income increased to Rs 1,190 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,163 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution gets Rs 7,593-cr order for meter in UP

ADP, GMR Airports infrastructure to merge joint venture with GMR

GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ signs lease with Safran Aircraft Engines for MRO

GMR Power and Urban Infra posts net profit at Rs 361 crore in Dec quarter

GMR Group to invest Rs 5,000 cr on Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra: GM Rao

Stock exchange BSE reports 71% surge in profit to Rs 75 crore in Q1

Zee Entertainment swings to Q1 loss on weak advertising, higher costs

Sula Vineyards posts Q1 profit rise of 24.4% on premium wine demand

Schneider Electric Infrastructure profit rises to Rs 35 crore in Q1

Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit at Rs 29 crore on strong sales

Topics : GMR group Q1 results

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon