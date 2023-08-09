Confirmation

Sula Vineyards posts Q1 profit rise of 24.4% on premium wine demand

Shares of Sula Vineyards settled 1.3% higher ahead of the results. It gained 24.78% in the June quarter, and has risen 35.7%% since its market debut in December

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Bengaluru (Reuters) - India's biggest winemaker Sula Vineyards reported a 24.4% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its premium wines and increased footfall at its vineyards.
The Mumbai-based company, which became India's only listed winemaker in December last year, said its consolidated net profit stood at 136.8 million rupees ($1.65 million) compared with 110 million rupees a year earlier.
The owner of the Dindori and Rasa wine brands, reported a 21% rise in revenue from operations to 1.17 billion rupees, with its Own Brands segment, comprising premium wine brands, accounting for about 89% of the topline.
Revenue from wine tourism also increased 11% to 114 million rupees due to a 70% jump in visitors at its winery located outside the city of Bengaluru.
Shares of Sula Vineyards settled 1.3% higher ahead of the results. It gained 24.78% in the June quarter, and has risen 35.7%% since its market debut in December.
($1 = 82.8390 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Manvi Pant and Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajeev Samant Sula Vineyards Q1 results

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon