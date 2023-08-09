Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Schneider Electric Infrastructure profit rises to Rs 35 crore in Q1

The total income of the company rose to Rs 497.57 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 371.98 crore a year ago

Schneider Electric

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Wednesday posted a 32 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 34.92 crore in the June quarter primarily on the back of higher revenues.
The company had registered a net profit of Rs 26.52 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.
The total income of the company rose to Rs 497.57 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 371.98 crore a year ago.
The Board of Directors in their meeting on Wednesday approved the appointment of Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with immediate effect.
Before joining Schneider Electric, she was associated with Horiba India Pvt Ltd as the CFO and head of operations.
Bhattacharyya has also worked with Gap International Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd, Schlumberger, and Bata India.

Also Read

Motherson to acquire Dr Schneider Group; transaction valued at euro 118.3mn

Schneider Electric Infra profit grows to Rs 44.8 cr in March quarter

Motherson to acquire assets, shares of Dr Schneider Group entities

Schneider Electric to set up new factory in Bengal at Rs 140 cr investment

Schneider Electric withdraws appeal from SAT against Sebi's order

Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit at Rs 29 crore on strong sales

Bata India posts first profit drop in two years on sluggish demand

APM Terminals Pipavav consolidated profit rises 14% to Rs 68 cr in Q1

Sugar manufacturer EID Parry reports consolidated Q1 PAT at Rs 324.90 cr

Tata Power Q1 net profit rises 29% to Rs 1,141 cr on higher revenues

She has 25 years of experience and has managed India and SAARC regions in her previous roles, Schneider said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q1 results

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon