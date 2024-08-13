EaseMyTrip Planners Q1 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 33.93 cr

Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip Planners on Tuesday reported a 31 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 33.93 crore in June 2024 quarter.

It had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 25.90 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.

The company's total income increased to Rs 156.22 crore in the April-June period, from Rs 126.64 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed.

However, its total expenses also rose to Rs 109.03 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 91.56 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.