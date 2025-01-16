Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Havells India Q3 results: PAT drops 2% to Rs 283 cr on higher expenses

Havells India Q3 results: PAT drops 2% to Rs 283 cr on higher expenses

Revenue from operations rose nearly 11 per cent to Rs 4,883 crore, while total expenses climbed 12.3 per cent to Rs 4,564 crore

Havells india electronic fans

The company's profit fell to Rs 283 crore ($32.7 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from Rs 288 crore a year earlier. | Photo: LinkedIn/ @Havells-India-Ltd

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Havells India, the country's biggest home appliances maker by market value, reported a nearly 2 per cent drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday as higher labour and advertising expenses ate into margins. 
The company's profit fell to Rs 283 crore ($32.7 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from Rs 288 crore a year earlier. 
Havells, which is the first among its peers to report third-quarter results, said revenue from operations rose nearly 11 per cent to Rs 4,883 crore, while total expenses climbed 12.3 per cent to Rs 4,564 crore. 
Key context 
Havells has been spending more on marketing and hiring across its various businesses as part of its plan to boost R&D and improve retail distribution chains. 
 
It is also still pumping money into home appliances brand Lloyd, which it acquired in 2017, to expand its product range to larger household goods such as refrigerators and televisions and improve its brand recognition, analysts have said.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley's Q4 profit jumps on rise in dealmaking, stock sale

Bank of America, foreign banks, BoA, BOA, America

BofA Q4 profit jumps on trading boost, sees higher 2025 interest income

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree Q3 results: Net profit falls 7% to Rs 1,085 cr, revenue up 7.1%

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank's Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 6,034 crore

q3 results

Sterling and Wilson Renewable reports Q3 net profit at Rs 17.14 crore

Topics : Havells India Q3 results HAVELLS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon