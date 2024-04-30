Business Standard
Havells India Q4 results: Net profit up 25% at Rs 447 cr, revenue rises 12%

Havells India Q4 FY results: The board of directors decided to recommend a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Re 1 each for FY24

Havells India Q4 results

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Home appliances maker Havells India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 446.70 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 for the financial year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24). This is a 24.76 per cent increase in net profit from Rs 358.04 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated revenue went up 12.47 per cent to Rs 5,517.77 crore in Q4FY24 year-on-year (year-on-year) from Rs 4,905.92 crore.
The board of directors decided to recommend a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2023-24. This is in addition to the interim dividend declared during the FY24 for an amount of Rs 3 per share.

Shares of the company closed trading at Rs 1,661.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange ahead of the company's Q4 FY24 financial results.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

