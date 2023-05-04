The Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Wednesday reported a 19.5 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 4,425.5 crore in the quarter ended March 31 (Q4FY23) as compared to Rs 3,700.32 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22 (Q4FY22).
The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 44 per share.
"The Record Date for determining the shareholders entitled to the interim dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, as approved by the board shall be Tuesday, May 16, 2023," the company said.
The company's total revenue from operations was up 35.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16,679.43 crore. Its interest income rose 38.5 per cent to Rs 15,432.9 crore in the quarter up from Rs 11,1139.74 crore in the previous year.
The company added, "The Board approved the re-appointment of Mathew Joseph, member of Executive Management as the chief risk officer of the corporation with effect from June 1, 2023, for a period of 6 months or till the effective date of ongoing merger between the Corporation with and into HDFC Bank Limited, whichever is earlier."
