Cholamandalam Investment net profit surges 24% to Rs 853 crore in Q4

During the quarter, its net income also saw a 32 per cent rise to Rs 2,060 crore as against Rs 1,561 crore during the January-March quarter of 2021-22.



CIFCL’s disbursements during the quarter zoomed 65 per cent to Rs 21,020 crore, up from Rs 12,718 crore. By the end of March 2023, the company’s total assets under management (AUM) was seen at Rs 1.06 trillion, up 38 per cent from Rs 76,907 crore.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CIFCL), the financial services arm of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, posted a 24 per cent increase in net profit during the fourth quarter of 2022-23 to Rs 853 crore, as compared to Rs 690 crore during the same period in 2021-22.