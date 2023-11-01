close
Hero Moto's consolidated net profit jumps 47.6% to Rs 1,007 crore

Regarding sales volume, the company recorded 14.16 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters sold during the quarter

Hero MotoCorp

Photo: Shutterstock

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
The consolidated net profit of Hero MotoCorp, India's top two-wheeler manufacturer, increased by 47.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 1,007 crore in the September quarter due to financial discipline, reduced commodity costs, and multiple product launches in the premium segment.

The company reported that in the second quarter of the current financial year, consolidated total revenue amounted to Rs 9,741.17 crore, an increase from Rs 9,252.22 crore during the same period in the previous year. Regarding sales volume, the company recorded 14.16 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters sold during the quarter.

Its total expenses were higher, reaching Rs 8,385.5 crore, compared to Rs 8,292.25 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year.

Hero MotoCorp's CEO, Niranjan Gupta, noted the robustness of the market, driven by healthy festive demand across various categories and especially in the auto sector. He expressed optimism about the return of consumer confidence, which bodes well for future growth momentum.

Gupta emphasised the company's commitment to financial discipline and prudent capital allocation while introducing premium products across their key models. The positive reception of their premium range products by customers is expected to further enhance the company's margins and support growth initiatives, he noted.

Looking ahead, Gupta acknowledged the presence of global macroeconomic uncertainties but expressed optimism about the medium-term outlook for India and the auto industry.

Hero MotoCorp also said that earlier this year, Pawan Munjal decided to separate the roles of the Chairman and CEO and appoint a CEO for the company. "Following this transition, he has now volunteered to reduce his fixed salary by 20 per cent. The same was approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting today following the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The updated remuneration of the Executive Chairman will be effective January 1, 2024," he added.

During FY23, Hero MotoCorp paid Pawan Munjal a total remuneration of Rs 99.55 crore, marking an 18.02 per cent increase from the previous year. However, after applying the aforementioned 20 per cent reduction, the remuneration is expected to be around Rs 80 crore.

Topics : Hero MotoCorp automobile manufacturer automobile industry Q2 results

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

