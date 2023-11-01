close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

GCPL net profit rises 21% to Rs 432.77 crore during Jul-Sep quarter

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 358.86 crore in the July-September period last year, according to a regulatory filing

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Listen to This Article

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Wednesday reported a 20.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 432.77 crore for the second quarter ended September.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 358.86 crore in the July-September period last year, according to a regulatory filing.
Revenue from the sale of products of Godrej group's FMCG arm was up 6.06 per cent at Rs 3,568.36 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 3,364.45 crore.
Similarly, its revenue from operations was up 6.19 per cent in the September quarter to Rs 3,601.95 crore.
GCPL's total expenses during the quarter under review rose 2.86 per cent to Rs 3,035.97 crore.
Total income of GCPL in the September quarter was at Rs 3,667.88 crore, up 6.87 per cent compared to the year-ago period.
Shares of the company declined 1.68 per cent to close at Rs 975.90 on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GCPL FMCG Q2 results

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

