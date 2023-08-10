Hero MotoCorp Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 19% to Rs 700 crore

The consolidated net profit of Hero MotoCorp Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24) saw a rise of 19.63 per cent to Rs 700.54 crore, compared to Rs 585.58 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was down 13.59 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 810.80 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 8,851.01 crore, compared to Rs 8,447.54 crore year-on-year (YoY), which is a rise of 4.77 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 4.94 per cent. It was Rs 8,434.28 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 9,076.55 crore, compared to Rs 8,503.07 crore YoY, rising 6.74 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was up 4.66 per cent. It was Rs 8,671.82 crore in Q4FY23.

Also Read Hero Moto falls 7% from day's high amid report of PMLA case against Munjal Price hikes to favor Hero Moto's Q4 revenues; margins may expand: Analysts ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered Hero MotoCorp Q4 net up 31% to Rs 810 cr on higher prices, better savings Hero MotoCorp launches its popular motorcycle Passion+ at Rs 76,301 Apollo Tyres Q1 profit more than doubles to $48.07 million on lower costs Hero MotoCorp misses Q1FY24 profit view on reduction in sales volume LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48% LIC India Q1 profit rises fourteen-fold, reports PAT of Rs. 95.44 bn Torrent Power net up 6% to Rs 532 cr in June quarter due to higher revenues

Hero MotoCorp Ltd stock closed at Rs 3,034.9 on Thursday.