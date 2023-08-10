Confirmation

Hero MotoCorp Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 19% to Rs 700 crore

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 8,851.01 crore, compared to Rs 8,447.54 crore year-on-year

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 7:25 PM IST
The consolidated net profit of Hero MotoCorp Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24) saw a rise of 19.63 per cent to Rs 700.54 crore, compared to Rs 585.58 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was down 13.59 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 810.80  crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 8,851.01 crore, compared to Rs 8,447.54 crore year-on-year (YoY), which is a rise of 4.77 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 4.94 per cent. It was Rs 8,434.28 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 9,076.55 crore, compared to Rs 8,503.07 crore YoY, rising 6.74 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was up 4.66 per cent. It was Rs 8,671.82 crore in Q4FY23.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd stock closed at Rs 3,034.9 on Thursday. 
Topics : Q1 results

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

