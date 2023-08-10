LIC India Q1 profit rises fourteen-fold, reports PAT of Rs. 95.44 bn

LIC Q1 profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 crore New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday reported a multifold jump in its April-June quarter net profit to Rs 9,544 crore.



The state-run life insurance behemoth had a net profit of Rs 683 crore in the year-ago period.



The total income increased to Rs 1,88,749 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 1,68,881 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing.



However, the first-year premium for the reporting quarter came down to Rs 6,811 crore as against Rs 7,429 crore in the year-ago period, it said.



The insurer earned Rs 53,638 crore as against Rs 50,258 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net income from investments during the quarter rose to Rs 90,309 crore as compared to Rs 69,571 crore in the April-June period of 2022-23.



Also Read Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Watch unboxing and hands-on, know specs, and more LIC extends losing streak to 7th straight session, hits record low Centre appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as chairman of LIC till June 2024 Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5 Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 leaked ahead of launch event Torrent Power net up 6% to Rs 532 cr in June quarter due to higher revenues HGS Q1 net profit slumps to Rs 16.63 crore as other income declines Optimistic about company's future growth, says Bata India chairman Bajaj Electricals Q1 results: Net profit declines 9.8% to Rs 37 crore Page Industries profits fall 24% in Q1 on poor demand, profits at Rs 158 cr

Solvency margin of LIC increased to 1.89 per cent as compared to 1.88 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets ratio eased to 2.48 per cent from 5.84 per cent in the same period a year ago