LIC India Q1 profit rises fourteen-fold, reports PAT of Rs. 95.44 bn

However, the first-year premium for the reporting quarter came down to Rs 6,811 crore as against Rs 7,429 crore in the year-ago period, it said

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation

Press Trust of India BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
LIC Q1 profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 crore New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday reported a multifold jump in its April-June quarter net profit to Rs 9,544 crore.
 
The state-run life insurance behemoth had a net profit of Rs 683 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The total income increased to Rs 1,88,749 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 1,68,881 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
 
However, the first-year premium for the reporting quarter came down to Rs 6,811 crore as against Rs 7,429 crore in the year-ago period, it said.
 
The insurer earned Rs 53,638 crore as against Rs 50,258 crore in the same period a year ago.
Net income from investments during the quarter rose to Rs 90,309 crore as compared to Rs 69,571 crore in the April-June period of 2022-23.
 

Solvency margin of LIC increased to 1.89 per cent as compared to 1.88 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.
On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets ratio eased to 2.48 per cent from 5.84 per cent in the same period a year ago

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

