Hindustan Media Ventures Q1 results: Profit tanks over 91% to Rs 0.52 cr

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) on Thursday reported a 91.82 per cent decline in its profit after tax of Rs 0.52 crore for the first quarter of 2024-25.

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 6.36 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by HMVL, the publisher of Hindi daily Hindustan.
Its revenue from operations was down 3.78 per cent to Rs 162.18 crore in the April-June quarter compared to Rs 168.56 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Total expenses of HMVL were flat at Rs 188.55 crore in the June quarter.
Its revenue from printing & publishing of newspapers & periodicals was at Rs 154.35 crore and Rs 9.03 crore from digital.
HMVL's total income was at Rs 189.09 crore, down 5.44 per cent.
Shares of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd were trading at Rs 100.50, down 1.51 per cent from the previous close on BSE.

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

