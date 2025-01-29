Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / KPIT Tech Q3 results: Net profit rises 20.4% to Rs 187 cr, revenue up 17.5%

KPIT Tech Q3 results: Net profit rises 20.4% to Rs 187 cr, revenue up 17.5%

The company cheered markets as it guided for a higher annual Ebitda margin outlook to over 21 per cent from 20.5 per cent plus earlier

q3 results

Its revenue from operations rose 17.5 per cent to about Rs 1478 crore from Rs 1257 crore in the year-ago period. | ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

KPIT Technologies on Wednesday posted a 20.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 187 crore for the third quarter of FY25, mainly driven by a 17.4 per cent topline growth.

The company cheered markets as it guided for a higher annual Ebitda margin outlook to over 21 per cent from 20.5 per cent plus earlier.

Its revenue from operations rose 17.5 per cent to about Rs 1,478 crore from Rs 1257 crore in the year-ago period.

KPIT Technologies positions itself as a global partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality.

The profit (attributable to owners of the company) stood at Rs 187 crore in Q3 FY25, growing at 20.4 per cent year-on-year.

 

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Axis Bank, Nippon AMC, Maruti: JM Financial picks 12 stocks to buy for 2025

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

KPIT Technologies share price plunges 14% today: Key factors behind fall

PremiumITC hotels

Hospitality giant ITC Hotels becomes second most valued hotel stock

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

India aiming for 1,800 GW RE by 2047, 500 GW by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

Premiummanufacturing

Unincorporated manufacturing jobs drop to 13-yr low, shows NSO data

It has maintained a constant currency revenue growth outlook of 18 per cent to 22 per cent range.

Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT, said the third quarter revenues were in line with the annual revenue outlook, while the operating profit has improved due to revenue mix change and productivity improvement despite currency headwinds.

"Thus, we increase our annual Ebitda margin outlook to 21 per cent plus from 20.5 per cent plus earlier," Patil said.

The company is investing in AI technologies fine-tuned with automotive-specific data.

"Our AI philosophy is rooted in developing human-centric, innovative, safe, and responsible AI solutions that drive value creation for our clients," Patil added.

The company, he said, will leverage these AI investments to augment its talent pool, while creating new opportunities for future growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

q3

NaBFID loan disbursements more than double in Q3; to raise Rs 20k cr in Q4

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Q3 results: Net profit down 22% on muted revenue growth

World Trade Centre- Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises Q3 result: Net profit rises threefold to Rs 236 cr

q3 results

Raymond Realty Q3FY25 results: Revenue grows 11% to Rs 487.8 crore

Ambuja cements

Ambuja Cements Q3 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 2,115 cr

Topics : KPIT Technologies Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon