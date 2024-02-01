Raymond Q3 results: PAT jumps to Rs 184 cr on branded apparel, realty boost

Sensex (    %)
                        
Indian conglomerate Raymond reported a third-quarter profit jump on Thursday, as healthy demand for its high-margin branded apparel and real estate offerings outweighed a rise in costs.
The company's consolidated profit after tax nearly doubled to Rs 184 crore ($22 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in an exchange filing.
Shares of the company were up 1% after the results.
Raymond, which has multiple businesses, including selling denim wear and luxury homes, said its net revenue grew 11% in the December quarter, matching an 11% rise in total expenses.
A two-fold revenue growth in the real estate and property development segment, and a 20% increase in both branded apparel and auto components helped the company counter flatness in its mainstay - textiles.
Raymond plans to open more than 500 stores in the next 3 years, on top of the more than 1,400 stores it runs across the country, managing director and chairman Gautam Hari Singhania, said.
Last year, in a major restructuring, the company sold its consumer line to Godrej Consumer and announced a foray into aerospace, defense and electric vehicles businesses, while adding heft to its engineering segment.
Peer retailer Arvind posted a quarterly profit earlier this week, as lower costs more than offset a drop in revenue.
 
 

