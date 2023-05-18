close

IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

In the whole year, 2022-23, IndiGo reported a net loss of Rs 305.80 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi
Indigo

Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, reported a second consecutive quarterly profit on Thursday, as strong demand for air travel more than offset a jump in fuel expenses.
India's biggest airline by market share reported a profit of Rs 919.2 crore in the three months to March 31, compared to a loss of Rs 1,681.8 crore a year before. During the quarter the passenger numbers increased by 60.5 per cent to 23.4 million. 

Its revenue from operations increased by 76.5 per cent to Rs 14,160.60 crore. 
In the whole year, 2022-23, the company reported a net loss of Rs 305.80 crore. In the previous year, this loss was Rs 6,161.80 crore. The passengers in FY23 increased 71.9 per cent to 85.6 million. 

IndiGo InterGlobe Aviation Q4 Results Civil Aviation

First Published: May 18 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

