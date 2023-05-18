IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

India's biggest airline by market share reported a profit of Rs 919.2 crore in the three months to March 31, compared to a loss of Rs 1,681.8 crore a year before. During the quarter the passenger numbers increased by 60.5 per cent to 23.4 million.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, reported a second consecutive quarterly profit on Thursday, as strong demand for air travel more than offset a jump in fuel expenses.