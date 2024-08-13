Ipca Labs Q1 results: Net profit up 18% at Rs 192 cr on robust sales

Ipca Laboratories on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 18 per cent to Rs 192 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 aided by robust sales in the domestic market.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 163 crore for the April-June period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,093 crore for the April-June quarter, as compared to Rs 1,585 crore in the year-ago period, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

The drug firm said domestic formulations income rose 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 873 crore in the first quarter.