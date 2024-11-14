Ipca Labs Q2 results: PAT rises 58% to Rs 229 cr, revenue at Rs 2,355 cr

Ipca Laboratories on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 58 per cent year-on-year to Rs 229 crore in the September quarter.
The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 145 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,355 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year as compared with Rs 2,034 crore in the year-ago period, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
The company said its domestic formulations business revenue stood at Rs 940 crore for the quarter, up 11 per cent from Rs 845 crore a year earlier.
Export of generics stood at Rs 286 crore in the July-September period as against Rs 264 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent.
The company said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share of Re 1 each for 2024-25.
Shares of the company on Thursday ended 2.02 per cent up at Rs 1,538.65 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)