Muthoot Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 26% to Rs 1,251 crore

Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported over 26 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 1,251.1 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.
The company had a net profit of Rs 991 crore in the second quarter of 2023-24 fiscal.
Muthoot Finance's total revenue from operation rose to Rs 4,117.4 crore during the latest July-September quarter from Rs 3,059.67 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
In a regulatory filing, Muthoot Finance said its board has approved additional equity infusion of Rs 500 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Muthoot Money Ltd.
Shares of Muthoot Finance closed at Rs 1,800, up 1.53 per cent over previous close on the BSE.
