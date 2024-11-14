Business Standard
Muthoot Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 26% to Rs 1,251 crore

Muthoot Finance's total revenue from operation rose to Rs 4,117.4 crore during the latest July-September quarter from Rs 3,059.67 crore in the corresponding period a year ago

Shares of Muthoot Finance closed at Rs 1,800, up 1.53 per cent over previous close on the BSE. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported over 26 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 1,251.1 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had a net profit of Rs 991 crore in the second quarter of 2023-24 fiscal.

Muthoot Finance's total revenue from operation rose to Rs 4,117.4 crore during the latest July-September quarter from Rs 3,059.67 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In a regulatory filing, Muthoot Finance said its board has approved additional equity infusion of Rs 500 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Muthoot Money Ltd.

Shares of Muthoot Finance closed at Rs 1,800, up 1.53 per cent over previous close on the BSE.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

