Crompton Greaves Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 27% to Rs 128 crore

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 371.20 per scrip on BSE, down 3.62 per cent. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 26.9 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 128.07 crore in the second quarter ended in September 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 100.87 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL).

However, its revenue from operations rose by 6.4 per cent to Rs 1,896.01 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 1,782.27 crore in the same period last year.

CGCEL's total expenses rose to Rs 1,742.79 crore in the September quarter of FY25, registering an increase of 4.9 per cent.

 

The total consolidated income of CGCEL stood at Rs 1,913.53 crore in the September quarter, up 6.47 per cent.

In the September quarter, CGCEL's revenue from the electric consumer durables segment was up 12.5 per cent to Rs 1,392.7 crore.

Similarly, revenue from its lighting products business was up 6 per cent to Rs 253.13 crore.

However, revenue from its subsidiary Butterfly, which it had acquired earlier in February 2022, was down 18.13 per cent to Rs 250.18 crore.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 371.20 per scrip on BSE, down 3.62 per cent.

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

